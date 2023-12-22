‘That's what we do here in our city': Riverside police gift family presents after fire

With the holidays around the corner, Riverside enforcement is rallying around a local family in need.

On Friday, the Riverside Police Department surprised the Salas family with gifts after their home was damaged in a fire almost two weeks ago.

“This is the better part of the things that we like to try to do, and if we could do this every single day besides enforcing, we want to show there’s confidence that there’s good in the world and that we’re here to help,” Officer Genaro Escobedo said.

The bedroom of 13-year-old Stephanie Salas was destroyed, as well as many of her belongings. The roof of the home also sustained heavy damage.

“I’m thankful for everything that they did for us,” Stephanie said about the RPD.

The Salas family is staying with relatives until their home is repaired. Stephanie’s school also donated $1,000 to her and her family.

“We just wanna help these families have a Christmas they might not have been able to have without this help,” Sergeant Erich Feimer said. “And that’s what we do here in our city.”