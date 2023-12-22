Riverside

‘That's what we do here in our city': Riverside police gift family presents after fire

The Salas family's home was damaged in a fire in early December.

By Alex Vasquez and Veronica Garza

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the holidays around the corner, Riverside enforcement is rallying around a local family in need.

On Friday, the Riverside Police Department surprised the Salas family with gifts after their home was damaged in a fire almost two weeks ago. 

“This is the better part of the things that we like to try to do, and if we could do this every single day besides enforcing, we want to show there’s confidence that there’s good in the world and that we’re here to help,” Officer Genaro Escobedo said. 

The bedroom of 13-year-old Stephanie Salas was destroyed, as well as many of her belongings. The roof of the home also sustained heavy damage. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“I’m thankful for everything that they did for us,” Stephanie said about the RPD. 

The Salas family is staying with relatives until their home is repaired. Stephanie’s school also donated $1,000 to her and her family. 

“We just wanna help these families have a Christmas they might not have been able to have without this help,” Sergeant Erich Feimer said. “And that’s what we do here in our city.” 

This article tagged under:

RiversideHolidaysRiverside Police Department
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us