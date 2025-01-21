Malibu

Three Malibu schools remain closed due to power outage

For the students, staff, and teachers at Webster Elementary, coming to campus today is a hopeful step toward normalcy.

By Brittany Hope and Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Four schools in Malibu were supposed to start in-person learning again Tuesday morning for the first time since the Palisades fire began.

However, three of those schools are staying closed and will be doing distance learning due to power outages.

At some schools, the lights are back on and power is working.

But that’s not the case for Malibu Elementary, Malibu Middle School, and Malibu High School that are still in the dark. 

Webster Elementary is finally re-opening after repairs. It was damaged by the smoke and flames from the Franklin Fire in December and students had to relocate to another school.

Then, coming out of winter break, the Palisades Fire began.

Families have been evacuated and many have lost their homes.

For two weeks now, thousands of firefighters from around the world have been working in the Palisades Fire area.

Officials say they’ve already pre-deployed crews to fire prone areas as heavy winds are expected on Tuesday.

As a reminder to families, there are still a lot of road closures and evacuations nearby. Pacific Coast Highway is still shut down so some bus routes will be adjusted. 

