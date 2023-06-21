Business

Three people arrested after investigation into local store that was burglarized seven times

The three suspects were arrested and face charges for conspiracy, burglary, and grand theft

By Elysee Barakett

The San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD) announced on Wednesday that they had arrested three suspects for stealing over $6,000 worth of merchandise from a local retailer.

Sergeant Chris Gray said that the same shoe store had been targeted by the suspects seven times since April. 

The suspects were arrested for three federal charges: conspiracy, burglary and grand theft, Gray said.

“It appears that retail theft has been up, and that's why our detectives have been working diligently to try to combat that,” he added.

The SBPD posted a video on Twitter that shows the suspects entering the store and looking around. They hurriedly make their way to the back where they grab armfuls of red Nike shoe boxes off the shelves. 

The footage then shows them running down the sidewalk as a confused bystander watches nearby.

“Uniformed officers conducted a traffic stop where two of the three suspects were arrested and a search warrant was served on their vehicle and motel room. During the search, some of the stolen merchandise was able to be recovered,” Officer J. Davila wrote on Nextdoor

The third suspect was arrested later, while she was living in a vacant house, said Gray. 

The sergeant advised that store owners stay alert and be aware of their surroundings so that they can quickly contact the police if anything happens.

