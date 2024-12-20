TSA offers tips for passengers ahead of holiday travel rush

Passengers at LAX are preparing early to make their flight ahead of the holiday travel rush.

TSA is advising travelers to arrive early to ensure they have enough time. Two hours before boarding a domestic flight and three hours ahead of an international flight.

“We’re on time, the luggage is perfect, we’re good,” said Marilyn Bermudez who is traveling to New York. “Three hours ahead was pretty good timing.”

“Everything was ready last night, completely ready. I barely went to sleep, woke up, put two alarm clocks. If one fails, I have the other one and here I am,” said Roseli Soriano who is traveling to Brazil.

And if you’re planning on bringing Christmas gifts with you, the TSA says they should be unwrapped.

If TSA officers have to inspect the gift, they will likely have to unwrap it. A gift bag works too..they’ll just have to remove tissue paper, if necessary.

Remember, to pack liquids, gels, jams or drinks greater than 3.4 ounces in a checked bag.

Solid foods are okay to carry-on.

“Everything is unwrapped, just in case anything needs to have some checking in your bags. I wrap when I get there,” Soriano said.

“I was just telling my son, we got gift cards and a couple of things all in here so it was a little hard to prep,” Galaz said.

If you’re flying out of LAX over the next few days and plan to park your car here, you can book a space, before lots fill up, here.