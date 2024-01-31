Toddler, 3 others hospitalized after teen leads police on pursuit in East LA

Four people were hospitalized – including a toddler – when a teenager in a stolen SUV crashed into several vehicles at the end of a pursuit in East Los Angeles.

The brief chase occurred just after 1 p.m. Wednesday when a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was in pursuit of a stolen Kia Soul driven by a 17-year-old. The pursuit lasted less than a quarter mile and came to an end after the suspect driver crashed into a patrol vehicle and three other cars, according to authorities.

Law enforcement said the pursuit came to an end near the intersection of 4th Street and Arizona Avenue. There, two adults, a toddler and the teen behind the wheel of the stolen Kia were hospitalized. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, two people suffered critical injuries but are expected to be OK.

Officials said the pursuit driver was taken into custody. They did not reveal that individual’s name nor specify what charges they may face.