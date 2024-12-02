LAX

Travelers make their way back home after the Thanksgiving holiday

Travelers heading east will need to keep a close eye on the status of their flight due to intense winter weather.

By Lauren Coronado and Génesis Miranda Miramontes

As millions of Americans are heading home after their Thanksgiving celebration, LAX is expecting over 200,000 passengers to go through the airport on Monday.

According to AAA, about 80 million ventured out of town for the holiday week.

The Thanksgiving travel rush brought people from all over the country to Southern California, wrapping up their holiday getaways on one of the busiest days of the Thanksgiving travel period. 

The TSA anticipated screening a record 3 million Americans on Sunday, urging people to arrive early to allow plenty of time to check bags and get through security lines. Advice that many travelers followed.

“I have missed my flights before and I don’t want it to happen again,” Chiazawom Oparah said. “So what I do, I try to get to the airport like two hours before the time.”

Travelers heading east will need to keep a close eye on the status of their flight as intense winter weather is hitting some parts of the country.

