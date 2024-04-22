Troy High School placed on brief lockdown after reports of man armed with rifle

An anonymous call about a man with an assault rifle prompted a brief lockdown at Troy High School on Monday.
Police received a call about 2:16 p.m. regarding a man walking by the school at 2200 Dorothy Lane with an assault rifle, said Kristi Wells, a public information officer for the Fullerton Police Department.
The number the caller gave police, however, appears to be “no good,” so it could have been a mistake or the call may have been a prank, Wells said.
The lockdown was lifted within an hour and everything was back to normal, Wells said.
