Fullerton

Troy High School placed on brief lockdown after reports of man armed with rifle

The lockdown was lifted within an hour and everything was back to normal.

By City News Service

Getty Images

An anonymous call about a man with an assault rifle prompted a brief lockdown at Troy High School on Monday.

Police received a call about 2:16 p.m. regarding a man walking by the school at 2200 Dorothy Lane with an assault rifle, said Kristi Wells, a public information officer for the Fullerton Police Department.

The number the caller gave police, however, appears to be “no good,” so it could have been a mistake or the call may have been a prank, Wells said.     

The lockdown was lifted within an hour and everything was back to normal, Wells said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Fullerton
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us