Truckers From Port of LA Protest on 110 Freeway

Truckers from the Port of LA protested on the northbound 110 freeway on Wednesday morning, causing delays as they demonstrated against a proposed California labor law.

Newschopper4 was over the scene of the protest on Wednesday.

The 110 freeway was backed up from Sepulveda Blvd. and could be seen from Carson and Torrance. The protest seemed to be going up to the 91 freeway.

California's Assembly Bill 5 would require workers to satisfy a three-part test to be eligible for consideration as independent contractors. If they cannot pass that test, the workers will be seen as employees entitled to benefits.

Opponents of the law say it will limit the trucking industry, which has heavily relied on contractors who say they have had the flexibility to operate on their own terms under current conditions.

