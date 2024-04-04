Powerball

Two $1.6 million Powerball tickets sold in SoCal

The California Lottery reported that two tickets sold in San Dimas and Oxnard matched 5 of 6 numbers.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing!

No one matched Wednesday night's numbers, however, two tickets worth $1.6 million were sold in southern California.

One of the tickets was purchased at the Albertson’s store in San Dimas located at 220 E. Bonita Avenue. The other winning ticket was sold at the Oxnard Shore Bottle Shop at 1035 Harbor Boulevard.

The winning numbers are 11,38, 41, 62, 65 and 15.

The next Powerball draw will take place on Saturday, April 6, and is now estimated at $1.23 billion. The winner of this jackpot will have the option to choose the lump sum of $595.1 million or 30 annual payments.

The jackpot, which now ranks as the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history, has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million of winning the top prize.

