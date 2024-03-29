Powerball

Downtown LA's $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot winner revealed

Lottery officials said Yanira Alvarez is the lucky lady who matched all the numbers with the ticket purchased at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles in July.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The mystery is over.

The California Lottery announced Friday the winner of last summer’s Powerball jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

Lottery officials said Yanira Alvarez is the lucky lady who matched all the numbers with the ticket purchased at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles in July.

Her win ended a 39-draw jackpot run for Powerball, and it was also the first of two back-to-back billion-dollar winning tickets sold in California, the Lottery officials said in a press release.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Powerball Mar 27

Powerball jackpot increases to $935 million after no one wins the top prize

Lottery Mar 23

$2.4 million-winning lottery ticket sold in Sun Valley

Alvarez's prize is the sixth largest in United States history and the third largest in the history of the game.

Alvarez had the option of receiving the $1.08 billion jackpot in 30 installments or a lump sum payment of $558.1 million. She chose the latter.

Powerball Mar 15

California Lottery reveals who bought $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot ticket in Frazier Park

Powerball Oct 12, 2023

Frazier Park liquor store owners ecstatic after selling $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot ticket

The other Powerball jackpot happened in October 2023 when a Powerball ticket worth $1.7 billion was sold at Midway Market in Frazier Park. The California Lottery revealed that a group won that prize.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history totals $2.04 billion and was won on a single Powerball ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022. The winner of that prize was Edwin Castro.

The owners of the businesses where the winning Powerball tickets were sold also get a check for nearly $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball jackpot is projected to be $935 million, with an estimated cash value of $449.7 million.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us