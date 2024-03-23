$2.4 million-winning lottery ticket sold in Sun Valley

One lucky shopper at a San Fernando Valley 7-Eleven store just became significantly richer after a Powerball ticket worth $2.4 million was sold there.

The California Lottery announced Saturday that a ticket worth more than $2 million was sold in Sun Valley. According to the lottery, it was sold at a 7-Eleven located at 12500 Roscoe Boulevard.

There was no winner Saturday for the Powerball jackpot, which has now swelled to an estimated $800 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Monday.