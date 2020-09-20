Two Killed in Early Morning Crenshaw Crash

A driver and passenger were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in the Crenshaw area of south Los Angeles, police said.

The crash occurred at about 3:20 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. and Crenshaw boulevards, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

“There's a lot of construction around there,” Eisenman said.

The motorist was going westbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when the vehicle struck a center median and caught fire. The motorist and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the location took no one to any area hospitals, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.