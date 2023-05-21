Two Killed Near Shopping Center in Anaheim

Police are investigating a double homicide in Anaheim following a shooting right next to Disneyland.

It happened early this morning around 2:30 a.m. at the Gardenwalk Shopping Center, just down the street from Disneyland on Disney Way.

Investigators say it started as a large brawl that spilled into the parking structure.

Police received multiple calls for reports of a shooting in this area.

When they arrived they found one man dead from a gunshot wound inside the parking structure, he is said to be in his 30’s.

Another man in his 20’s was found in grave condition outside the structure, he was transported to the hospital where he died.

It’s unclear at this time if he was also shot.

Anaheim Police are still reviewing surveillance video in the surrounding area and they believe these are connected.

“There was a large fight that broke out that preceded the shooting, and we believe they were parties of the fight but we are not disclosing their relationship in any way,” Sgt. Jon McClintock of the Anaheim Police Department said. “We believe the fight might have started in the Gardenwalk potentially at a local club but we are still investigating that and aren’t 100% sure that’s the case.”

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public.

They are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or the Orange County Crime Stoppers immediately.