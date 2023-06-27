Two men rob Brink's guard at gunpoint in Reseda

A Brink's employee was robbed on Tuesday in Reseda by two men, one of whom was armed with an assault rifle, police said.

The crime was reported at about 11:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Reseda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Both men wore white “painter's” jumpsuits and masks, and one of them was armed with an “AR-15-style” rifle, police said. No injuries were reported.

The men drove away with an unknown amount of currency, along with the employee's handgun, police said.

The armored truck was parked outside a Taco Bell restaurant.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call LAPD West Valley detectives at 818-374-7611.