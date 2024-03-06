Two minors arrested for murder in North Hollywood  

Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of two juveniles for the murder of a 19-year-old man in North Hollywood in February.

A search warrant on February 29 led to the arrest of a 13-year-old male in Van Nuys, and a 14-year-old in North Hills, said the Los Angeles Police Department.

On February 20 officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Vanowen Street and Ethel Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Upon arrival, they found 19-year-old Jorge Ramos on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene.

The District Attorney’s office has filed one count of murder for the 14-year-old, and an Accessory to murder for the 13-year-old.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 1-818-374-9550.