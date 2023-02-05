Two People Rushed to Hospital in Fatal Crash in South Gate

Two people were rushed to a hospital Sunday from a fatal vehicle crash in South Gate, authorities said.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. to State Street and Tweedy Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. A watch commander with the South Gate Police Department confirmed that the crash involved a death, but it was not immediately known if that person died at the scene or at a hospital.
The conditions of the injured victims were not known.
The crash involved multiple vehicles with a person possibly trapped inside one vehicle, according to sources at the scene.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Copyright CNS - City News Service