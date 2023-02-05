fatal crash

Two People Rushed to Hospital in Fatal Crash in South Gate

Two people were rushed to a hospital after a fatal car crash in South Gate Sunday.

By City News Service

Two people were rushed to a hospital Sunday from a fatal vehicle crash in South Gate, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. to State Street and Tweedy Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. A watch commander with the South Gate Police Department confirmed that the crash involved a death, but it was not immediately known if that person died at the scene or at a hospital.

The conditions of the injured victims were not known.

The crash involved multiple vehicles with a person possibly trapped inside one vehicle, according to sources at the scene.

