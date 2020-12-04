Two Teens Found Dead at Lancaster Home

Two people believed to be in their teens were found dead Friday at a Lancaster home, and authorities said they appeared to have "lacerations and stab wounds."

The deaths were reported about 8 a.m. in the 45000 block of Century Circle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics went to the location on a report of a possible natural gas leak, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. However, sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters at the scene that the pair -- possibly a teenage boy and girl --- may have been stabbed to death, and apparently did not die as a result of a natural gas leak.

"Detectives have learned that the deceased male and female both appeared to be suffering from lacerations and stab wounds," said Deputy Eric Ortiz.

Their names were not released.

A man, woman and two children were questioned by homicide detectives, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with more information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.