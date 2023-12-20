Two unions call 5-day strike against California State University

Two unions representing faculty and other California State University employees announced on Wednesday a week-long strike across all campuses in late January.

Teamsters Local 2010, which represents more than 17,000 clerical, administrative and skilled trade workers in the University of California and CSU systems, called for the strike following what they say was the CSU system's “repeated refusal to bargain in good faith and treat workers with respect.”

“Teamsters members do the essential work that keeps the (CSUs) running, yet CSU continues to show no appreciation or respect to workers. We are standing strong in our union and our alliance with faculty, and we will remain united until the CSU bargains in good faith for the fair contracts we deserve,'' Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 2010 Jason Rabinowitz said in a statement.

A statement from the CSU Chancellor's Office sent to City News Service said CSU “respects the right of employee union to engage in lawful concerted activities.”

The strikes are not certain, however, as both unions are taking part in talks this week.

CSU and Teamsters officials said their bargaining teams are engaging in “fact-finding” with a state-appointed arbitrator for about three days this week.

According to CSU, it is engaged in the factfinding process with the Teamsters union, and parties can continue to bargain before, during or after the factfinder report is published.

“Teamsters are important members of the CSU and contribute to our educational mission, and the CSU is committed to paying fair salaries and benefits to all our employees in a way that is financially sustainable for the system,” the CSU Chancellor's Office said in its statement.

According to Rabinowitz, the union has tried for months to reach an agreement on a contract that improves “stagnant wages and ensures fair treatment.”

In late January, more than 1,110 CSU skilled trades workers are expected to strike at all Teamsters-represented campuses, and the Office of the Chancellor.

The union is demanding a salary step system to resolve what it called decades of wage stagnation for skilled trade workers.

Approximately 82% of CSU skilled trade workers earn below the median of their salary ranges, even after decades of service, the union said, adding that CSU pay lags compared to UC skilled trade workers by 23.6% on average.

The union alleges that in recent months the CSU has committed unfair labor practices, such as interfering with workers' rights to engage in union activities and threatening retaliation for participating in a strike action.

The strike is planned for Jan. 22-26 across the CSU system, coinciding with the beginning of the spring semester.

The California Faculty Association, which represents more than 29,000 faculty, lecturers, librarians, counselors and coaches, announced Wednesday afternoon that its members will also strike on those days for a “better, more just CSU.”

CFA and CSU are also set to met and discuss their labor contract.

“Our goal is to reach an agreement at the bargaining table with the California Faculty Association as soon as possible, and we are prepared to negotiate with CFA at any time to reach an agreement to increase faculty salaries,” the CSU Chancellor's Office said in its statement.

On other issues, CSU also said it is prepared to “agree to nearly all of the recommendations of the independent factfinder in order to reach resolution.”

According to the CFA, CSU management has rejected their calls for 12% wage hikes this academic year plus other concessions, including better parental leave, workload support and health and safety rights.

The CSU Chancellor's Office said if the strikes were to occur in January then they “hope to minimize any disruptions to our students.”

The CFA held multiple one-day strikes in November for similar reasons.

CSU officials previously said that a 12% general salary increase is not sustainable for the university system.

“CSU strives to provide fair, competitive pay and benefits for all of our employees,” Leora Freedman, CSU's vice chancellor for human resources, said in a statement. “We recognize the need to increase compensation and are committed to doing so, but our financial commitments must be fiscally sustainable.”