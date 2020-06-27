Los Alamitos

Two-Year-Old Horse Dies After Racing at Los Alamitos

Equilibrio was injured in Friday night's fifth race at Los Alamitos.

By City News Service

CYPRESS, CA – DECEMBER 01: A trainer guides a horse to the track at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California, on Friday, December 1, 2017.

(Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 2-year-old gelding running in his first race has been euthanized after suffering an injury at Los Alamitos Race Course, officials confirmed Saturday.

Equilibrio was injured in Friday night's fifth race at Los Alamitos. Mike Marten, public information officer for the California Horse Racing Board, confirmed his death to City News Service on Saturday.

Attempts to reach Los Alamitos officials for more information were unsuccessful.

The horse was owned by Isla Vista Ranch Ss, Inc. and trained by Hector Magallanes, according to the industry website Equibase. His jockey Friday night was Oscar Andrade Jr.

Equilibrio is at least the 19th horse to die in racing or training- related injuries at the Cypress track this season, which began in late December.

The 2-year-old gelding Leggolas died June 18 in a training-related death.

