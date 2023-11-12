UCLA-USC game will kick off at noon at Coliseum

The annual crosstown football game between USC and UCLA will kick off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum, the Pac-12 announced Sunday.

It will be the 93rd meeting in the rivalry, with USC holding a 50-33 lead. There have been seven ties, and USC's victories in 2004 and 2005 were vacated as part of the penalties issued by the NCAA for improper benefits accepted by star running back Reggie Bush and his family.

#Pac12FB schedule for Week 12 has been finalized ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DFTnJs8Lwl — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 12, 2023

It's been a disappointing season for both teams. The Trojans entered the season with playoff hopes driven by the return of Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at quarterback, but USC has lost four of its last five games and will bring a 7-4 record into Saturday's game.

UCLA started the season 3-0 but has struggled a bit since then and is 6-4, with another game scheduled Nov. 25 against Cal.