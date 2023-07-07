Burbank

Unattended backpack emitting smoke closes all northbound lanes on 5 Freeway in Burbank

By NBCLA

NBCLA

Burbank police say that closure of all northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at Burbank Boulevard is due to the discovery of an unattended backpack emitting smoke on the overpass.

A passerby reported the suspicious backpack on the Burbank Boulevard back around 1:30 p.m.

Officers confirmed the backpack was emitting smoke and immediately called the Sheriff’s Department Arson and Explosives Detail to investigate.

All lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway have been closed.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Burbank
