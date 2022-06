An approximately 95 acre fire in Riverside County has prompted evacuations on Saturday, Cal Fire said.

The fire, which was originally called the "Candle Fire" but then updated to the "Union Fire," is 0% contained.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents south of Limonite Avenue, north of Riverview Drive, east of Juan Diaz Avenue and west of Maverick Lane.

A reception and care center is opened at Patriot High School located at 4355 Camino Real in Riverside, Cal Fire said.

