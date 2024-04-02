Universal Studio Hollywood is celebrating 60 years of scenic excursions via the Studio Tour ride, offering park-goers a chance to experience old Hollywood with new attractions as well as themed merchandise and food.

Anniversary celebrations begin on April 26 until Aug. 11, 2024.

The tour will take a pit stop onto legendary movie sets, allowing riders to step into the world of cinema. The stop features an original, fully restored retro Glamor Tram from when the tour first opened in 1964.

Present-day electric tram next to original, 1964 Glamor Tram.

Photo opportunities are also available, with a giant King Kong backdrop and the original hanging Jaws shark.

The “Earthquake: The Big One” section recently underwent a top to bottom renovation and will debut new contemporary technology and aesthetics. The attraction, emulating an 8.3 magnitude quake, was built in 1988 replacing the Tower of London set.

Archival photo of Jaws Lake at Universal Studios Hollywood (1977).

As the tour continues to the backlot, riders will get the chance to see an original time machine picture car from Back to the Future at Courthouse Square. The Doc Brown character will be roaming the area as well.

Other nostalgic returns include the 1976 “Return of the Runaway Train" set, featuring warning bells and siren alarms. A large Tyrannosaurus rex display from "Jurassic World" will be heard screeching from afar as well.

Backlot step-off tram besides archival tour guides photo.

For a final touch on the 60 minute tour, riders will see an original replica of the Hollywood Sign situated along the backlot. The original billboard was installed in 1923, and later declared a cultural and historical monument in Los Angeles.

Anniversary-themed merchandise and food will be available for purchase at the park as well. Food items include:

According to the park, a 60th anniversary dining pass will be available for purchase, allowing guests to select up to two entrees, four snacks, sides, desserts or beverages at participating restaurants or food carts. A pass member preview is also available for RSVP April 18, 22, 23 and 24.