Valencia High School Student Stabbed During Fight on Campus

A student stabbed another student with a knife Friday morning at Valencia High School, the school’s principal said.

The injured student suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was taken to the health office by other students following the fight outside the school’s JROTC building, principal Pete Getz said in a letter to parents posted on Instagram.

Getz said that though the incident was “alarming,” and the campus was placed on a “soft lockdown,” there was never a threat to the rest of the campus and students “returned to class after a peaceful lunch.”

“This regrettable incident is a localized argument between a specific smaller group of students,” he said.

The school was making counselors available following the stabbing.

The students involved were interviewed, and an investigation was ongoing. “The school site will assign thorough and appropriate disciplinary consequences once the investigation is complete, Getz said.