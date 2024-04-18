A beloved Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department police dog is recovering after he was shot Wednesday night during a SWAT operation in the Compton area.

K9 Kjeld was wounded during a law enforcement search for a person wanted in connection with an assault with deadly weapon in the 100 block of East Spruce Street, near Willowbrook Avenue. That person emerged from hiding and opened fire on the dog, according to the sheriff's department.

K-9 Kjeld is resting comfortably this morning after being shot last night during an #LASD SEB SWAT canine operation for an armed assault with a deadly weapon suspect in Compton. The bullet was partially deflected by his vest. Suspect in custody. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/H5kpYTyQw1 — SEB (@SEBLASD) April 18, 2024

Details about the crime that led to the search were not immediately available.

The sheriff's department posted photos of Kjeld and his protective vest in an update Thursday on X. Kjeld was treated at a animal hospital and later released.

"K-9 Kjeld is resting comfortably this morning after being shot last night during an #LASD SEB SWAT canine operation for an armed assault with a deadly weapon suspect in Compton," the department said. "The bullet was partially deflected by his vest. Suspect in custody. Neighborhood safe."

In a post on X, Sheriff Robert Luna said Kjeld saved the lives of deputies and the person who shot him.

Kjeld has been part of the department's Special Enforcement Bureau since January 2023.

"K9-Kjeld's actions stand as a testament to his valor and dedication," the department said in a Facebook post.