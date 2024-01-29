sun valley

Owner with baseball bat comes out swinging when burglars break into van

About $5,000 worth of equipment, including power tools, were stolen from utility van in Sun Valley.

By Jonathan Lloyd and John Cádiz Klemack

A man armed with a bat confronted burglars who broke into his work van early Monday in Sun Valley.

The break-in, possibly one of two overnight in the area, happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday near Beck Avenue and Saticoy Street. The burglars shattered windows to break into the utility van and steal about $5,000 worth of equipment, including power tools and a ladder.

Security camera video showed the van owner, armed with a baseball bat, charge out of the house and confront the burglars. The owner smashed the rear window of the burglars' car before they took off, police said.

Another vehicle break-in was reported earlier Monday morning near Ben Avenue and Elkwood Street. The vehicle's owner was armed with a gun when he confronted the burglars.

"I heard the alarm go off, ran outside with my gun," the vehicle owner said. "I couldn't even get out here as quick as they did it."

Nothing was stolen in that burglary attempt.

