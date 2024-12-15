Newport Beach

Vehicle removed from Corona del Mar ocean following rescue

It is unclear how the vehicle ended up on the shoreline.

By Karla Rendon

A vehicle was seen in the water at Corona del Mar State Beach on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.
Newport Beach Police Department

Emergency crews rescued a person after their vehicle went into the ocean in Corona del Mar early Saturday, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

Police and firefighters were called at about 5:30 a.m. to a vehicle in the water at Corona del Mar State Beach. There, first responders were able to rescue an individual from the water despite treacherous conditions.

Fire and public works personnel remove a vehicle from the shoreline after rescuing a person in the ocean near Corona del Mar on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.
Newport Beach Police Department
Fire and public works personnel remove a vehicle from the shoreline after rescuing a person in the ocean near Corona del Mar on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

“Their quick actions ensured the safety of the patient, who was later transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment,” Newport Beach police said.

Firefighters worked with public works personnel to remove the vehicle from the water. It is unclear how it ended up on the shoreline.

The cause of the vehicle in the water is under investigation.

