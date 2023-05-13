Mother's Day

Vendors at the California Flower Mall Are Busy Fulfilling Mother's Day Orders

Customers at the California Flower Mall have been keeping vendors busy with orders for bouquets and arrangements for Mother's Day.

By Bailey Miller

Mother's Day is almost here and it has been extremely busy at the Flower Mall in downtown LA.

Shoppers have been filling up their arms with big bouquets of gorgeous flowers for the very special mother's and women in their life.

"I believe Mother's Day is one of the greatest days of the year and it gives us an opportunity to show the love we have for our mothers and appreciate them," said Oliver Buie, a shopper.

The biggest seller this year vendors say, are of course the roses. But there are a lot of peonies too. The vendors are ready for the continuous rush because this is one of their biggest weekends of the year.

"Valentine's is very bust but Mother's Day is extremely busy," said Gersain Bustos, a flower vendor. "Everyone here, flowers and plants and everyone has a mom."

According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers are expected to reach a record high of $31.7 billion, or $246 per person. A survey by California Flower Mall shows people plan to honor an average of six moms with flowers.

"My mom is everything to me, I love her so much," said Kenisha Day, a customer. "Her support, her encouragement and just a blessing to have her I wouldn't be who I am without her."

The reason shoppers have woken up so early and have traveled far to be here is to say thank you for their mothers love and remember what this Sunday truly means.

"Make sure you appreciate and celebrate your mother while you have her and appreciate her and know the true value she has and don’t wait until it is too late," Buie said.

