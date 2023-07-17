Vet offers tips to keep pets safe in the heat

One local vet is warning pet owners about the dangers the heat can have on our four legged friends.

From a quick walk around the block, a trip to the dog park or even coming down to the beach, your pets can overheat fast on days like today.

For one dog owner the heat hit too close to home.

“He was already turning very lethargic,” Zagnite Guerra said.

The 10-year-old chihuahua named Loco has seen better days after surviving a recent heat scare inside his Long Beach home.

“He took a nap under the bed and they locked him in by accident because I was at work,” Guerra said.

Guerra was notified and the pup was immediately taken to a local vet hospital where he was treated for overheating.

The heat can be dangerous and even deadly according to Dr. Bahram Vozorgchami with Parkview Pet Hospital.

His Long Beach office has seen an uptick in heat related cases since the start of the summer season.

“The dogs love to walk on the asphalt but they won’t want to go if it’s too hot. You can see burning or irritation on their pads,” Vozorgchami said.

While a trip to your vet can set you back hundreds or even thousands of dollars there are things this vet says you can do at home if your dog overheats.

He says excessive panting, drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, lack of coordination and seizures are signs to watch for.

“I usually recommend getting a towel soaked in water and placing it around the dog. Also if you have alcohol at home you can put it on their paws and that helps decrease the temperature,” Vozorgchami said.

While dog parks or the beach can be ideal spots this local vet says the ground and the sand can quickly overheat.

“We start to notice it when we start running and we try to get them to the water as soon as possible,” Lindsey Register said.

For this pup the only heat he will be getting is from his owner’s heart as she is stuck with heavy medical bills and plans to have him closer as much as possible.

“When I run errands, yes since he is so small and I can carry him in a backpack,” Guerra said. The vet says dogs with flat faces like pugs and bulldogs are known to overheat faster. Shaving a dog's fur coat is a case by case situation.

Best advice he says avoid outdoor trips during peak hours of the day especially if you plan on coming out to the beach.