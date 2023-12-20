Video captures a man stealing gifts from under the Christmas tree in a Huntington Beach home

A Huntington Beach family found that they had been stripped of all their gifts after arriving home on Monday.

The event occurred in the 16000 block of Nassau Lane between 2:30 and 5 p.m., Huntington Beach Police (HBPD) Sgt. Anthony Pham reported.

The man believed to be in his 20s to 30s stole several gifts and other items that were inside the home.

Huntington Beach police say they have received tips from other residents in the area. At this time, it has not been reported if the suspect has been arrested.

Authorities have warned of an increase in package theft during the holiday season. In addition, they have asked the community to increase precautionary measures to secure their homes.