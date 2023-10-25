Video: Thieves cause crash and rob driver on 10 Freeway in Jefferson Park

Police in Jefferson Park are searching for a group of armed thieves who initiated a car crash Tuesday and robbed another driver on the 10 Freeway.

Video of the brazen robbery showed at least two vehicles involved in a crash, with one of the cars emitting smoke from its front off the shoulder of the 10 Freeway. The driver of the smoking vehicle is seen with their hands over their head as a group of at least four masked people run up to them, then ransacking their car.

One man who witnessed the crash said he pulled over to try to help the victim. Initially, he didn’t realize a robbery was taking place.

“I was more concerned for the victim, and I thought he got hurt in the accident,” said Rogelio Velasco. “I thought, my full intention was to try to see what was going on and to see if I could help them.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Velasco said he ultimately watched the robbery unfold and was unable to keep up with the getaway car.

The robbery took place on a stretch of the freeway between Crenshaw Boulevard and Arlington Avenue.

California Highway Patrol remains searching for robbers. The department said anyone who has information on the case is urged to contact 1-800-TELL-CHP.