Eagle Rock

Video shows woman lighting mattress on fire outside Eagle Rock gym

The gym's owner said the woman is homeless.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A woman was captured on video lighting a mattress on fire in front of an Eagle Rock gym.

Security video from the Lako Boxing Gym showed the woman lighting the fire and then walking away on Sunday night.

The gym’s owner tells NBC4 that the woman seen in the video is homeless and he has seen her in the past.

The owner says he thinks she moved the mattress after it was left outside a nearby apartment.

There was no serious damage, but the owner says that because he's having trouble in getting police to help track the woman down.

This article tagged under:

