Burbank

Transformer fire at Warner Bros. Studios lot sends smoke over Burbank area

There were no reports of injuries.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A transformer fire at the Warner Bros. Studios lot early Friday afternoon briefly cast black smoke over the Burbank area.

The fire was contained to the area of the transformer and knocked down a few minutes after it started. No studio buildings were damaged by flames, the fire department said.

There were no reports of injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Burbankwarner bros
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us