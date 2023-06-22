Downtown LA

Firefighters battle smoke and flames at downtown LA building

Smoke poured from the commercial property on South San Pedro Street.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters battled a commercial building fire Thursday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles.

The fire was reported at a property, possibly a storage yard, in the 700 block of South San Pedro Street. Flames appeared to spread to the rear of a nearby building.

Lee's Orchid was among the businesses damaged in the Flower District. Businesses on both sides of Lee's also burned.

Authorities were working to evacuate the area, City News Service reported.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

