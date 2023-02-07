A little dog in Florence has a new best friend.

The dog was at the center of a heartwarming scene captured on camera Monday when it was resuscitated by Los Angeles firefighters during a house fire.

Firefighters responded at about midnight to reports of a fire at the single-story residence in the 200 block of West 73rd Street. Flames that started in one room had spread to the rest of the house, generating heavy smoke.

The dog was found unresponsive near the home's front door. A firefighter-paramedic placed the motionless dog on its side on the grass and provided oxygen through a mask.

Soon, the dog's chest began moving up and down. A firefighter was seen petting the dog as he handed it to the homeowner's smiling neighbor.

No other injuries were reported. Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.