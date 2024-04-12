Suspect arrested in attacks on 2 women walking in Venice Canals area

A suspect has been arrested in two April 6 attacks on woman walking in the Venice Canals area, police said Friday.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park and Los Angeles Police Department officers announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man during a midday news conference. More details were expected when the department issues a news release later Friday.

The first attack occurred on Strongs Drive near Grand Canal. The woman was struck from behind with a hard object and rendered unconscious.

About an hour later on the Sherman Canal, another woman was attacked and seriously injured.

Police believe the same person is behind both attacks. Authorities have not identified a motive. Ring camera video of the alleged attacker circulated in the Venice community.

Park said the women appear to have been attacked at random.

"People in the city of Los Angeles are sick and tired of feeling unsafe," she said. "No woman, no visitor, no family should be unsafe walking in any neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles, much less our city's number one tourist destination. Our businesses are being pushed to the brink and consumers are paying for it."

"This time it was two innocent women minding their own business just walking through the canal. It could have been any one of us -- your neighbor, your colleague, your friend, your sister, your wife. It is time that we get serious about public safety in Los Angeles."

Anyone with additional information regarding the attacks or additional victims who want to come forward were urged to contact LAPD Special Assault detectives at 213-473-0447. Calls during non-business hours and should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.