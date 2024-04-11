A South Los Angeles home sustained significant damage after a driver rammed a car into the home following a pursuit with police Thursday.

Authorities said they began following a man, who they believed stole a Toyota Matrix Thursday morning. But as the driver tried to evade officers, he almost hit a motorcyclist before crashing into the home on West 76th Street near Normandie Avenue.

The homeowner was inside the residence when the crash occurred.

“We heard a loud boom and we weren’t sure if it was an earthquake or what it was," Rebecca, who declined to share her last name, said. “I was in the living room with my mother, getting ready to work and this incident happened unexpectedly."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

She said once she heard the commotion outside, she realized the damages were caused by the crash.

“There’s a main water break that happened,” she said. “Now I need to look into that.”

A broken fence was also left behind. Police said the suspect may have broken it while attempting to hop the fence.

The homeowner said she did not see the suspect but was more preoccupied with her family’s safety.

“I just made sure my parents were safe, and everyone in the household was safe,” she said. “I’m just grateful to God I’m here.”