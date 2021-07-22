Westbound 210 Freeway Closing in Sylmar Area This Weekend for Pavement Project

Caltrans on Monday announced a 55-hour closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Sylmar area over the weekend as part of an ongoing repavement project.

The closure, which will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and end at 5 a.m. Monday, is part of a series of 55-hour closures planned along the 210 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley, Caltrans announced.

This weekend's closure will affect the westbound 210 Freeway between the Golden State (5) Freeway and Roxford Street, Caltrans reported.

Also closed will be the westbound Polk Street on-ramp; the westbound Roxford Street on-ramp; the westbound Yarnell Street on- and off-ramps; the interchange from the westbound 210 Freeway to the 5 Freeway; and the eastbound Paxton Street off-ramp.

Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities, Caltrans reported.

All closures are weather-permitting and subject to change.

The work on 210 Freeway is part of a $135.5-million project replacing all lanes of the freeway with new pavement from Wheatland Avenue to the 5 Freeway.