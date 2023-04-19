Classmates Mourn Teen Killed in Thousand Oaks Crash That Authorities Say Was ‘Intentional Act'

Flowers and dozens of candles were left at an intersection in Thousand Oaks where a man wanted in a stabbing crashed into a group of teens waiting for a bus, leaving one dead and three injured.

Wesley Welling, 15, was identified as the victim killed in the crash following a tragic chain of events that started early Tuesday afternoon at a Walmart in Simi Valley. The ninth-grade student at Westlake High School was waiting for a bus ride home when he and three other students were struck by a driver in what authorities described as an intentional act.

"He's sweet, he's kind, he hangs out with his friends, he's funny," said Maria Vasquez, a ninth-grade student at Westlake High School.

The crimes began with a double stabbing at a Simi Valley Walmart, according to investigators. The stabbing victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not shared details about a possible motive in the attack.

The man suspected in that attack then drove to Camarillo, where he was involved in a dispute with family members, authorities said.

The violent rampage ended with the deadly crash in Thousand Oaks. Four teens were struck by a white Toyota Camry that ended up on its roof.

"The initial interviews that the investigators got at the scene as well as physical evidence that they obtained leads us to believe this wan an intentional act," said Garo Kuredjian, of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent Mark McLaughlin called the tragedy an "unimaginable loss."

"During this time of unimaginable loss, our thoughts and prayers remain with these students, their families, friends, and the entire Warrior community," McLaughlin said.

Mental health counselors were available for students and staff at the school and at other campuses.

"Everything is a lot sadder and heavier, everyone is at a loss of words," said Sadie Adamo, an 11th I’m at a loss of words.”

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Austin Eis.

He is being held at the Ventura County Jail where his bail has been set at $5,000,000. Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Ventura County Superior Court.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

NBCLA's Chelsea Hylton contributed to this report.