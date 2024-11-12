Universal Studios in Hollywood offering ‘Wicked' experience

As fans wait for the Nov. 22 release of “Wicked” the movie, Universal Studios in Hollywood turned pink and green Tuesday, offering themed food, drinks and merchandise.

Visitors to the theme park can enjoy limited-time menu items inspired by the Land of Oz at the Studio Café, such as Apple Pie Funnelest Cake, which has apple pie filling, topped with whipped cream and green and gold sugar flakes.

The café is also offering Roastified Corn Flatbread, which features mayonnaise and garlic base along with roasted corn and peppers and topped with cotija cheese sprinkled in the shape of the Oz logo.

Drizmatic Corn Dog is also being sold at the theme park as the “Wicked”-themed corn dog is drizzles with an avocado crema with gold flakes on top.

A photo spot is also set up inside the theme park for “Wicked” fans, counting down to Nov. 22 to watch the theatrical retelling of the famed Broadway musical.

The Universal Studio Store now has green and pink merchandise, including a green sweatshirt that reads “Know your power” as well as a hot pink sweatshirt, pink coasters and note pad that Glinda fans may enjoy.

Visitors to Universal CityWalk will also get a taste of “Wicked” as Universal teams up with several businesses.

Moviegoers at Universal Cinema will have an opportunity to check out “Wicked” costumes while those with a sweet tooth can sip on a themed milkshake from Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

Starbucks is also selling exclusive bugs only sold at Universal Parks in time for the release of the movie.

The limited-time menu items and merchandize will be available through early 2025.

“Wicked,” starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda is scheduled to be released in the United States on Nov. 22 as the sequel, “Wicked Part Two,” is set to come out on Nov. 21, 2025.

