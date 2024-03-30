Wide variety of pets participate in annual Blessing of the Animals

Dogs, cats and even livestock were all blessed Saturday at the annual Blessing of the Animals on Olvera Street.

The celebration was met with enthusiastic pet parents excited to have their animal companions participate in the beloved tradition. Year after year, a wide variety of pets are given blessings on Holy Saturday and this year was no exception.

“God blesses our children and these are our children,” Sonya Rideout said as her two birds sat patiently on her shoulder. “It’s good to see people near and far.”

Held in front of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church near Olvera Street, the event was hosted by Archbishop José H. Gomez. Dogs donned darling costumes as cows, rabbits, goats and other animals received their blessings.

“Another year we are blessed to have our dogs and I am thankful for having God in our life and my babies, too,” said Raymond Castaneda, who had his pug participate.

The tradition has been going on in Los Angeles since the 1930s to “help ensure health, fecundity and productivity,” according to La Placita Church.