Wife of sheriff's deputy who was shot in West Covina speaks out

The wife of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is recounting the moment her husband was shot while he was on his patrol motorcycle at a red light last week.

Sheriff’s deputy Samuel Aispuro, 43, is recovering from the wounds he sustained while on duty in West Covina. The incident occurred on April 22 while he was in his marked motorcycle in full uniform at a stoplight near the intersection of East Garvey Avenue and Barranca Street, the sheriff’s deputy said.

Daisy Aispuro told NBC4 she was with the couple’s two young children when she got a call no spouse wants to receive – her husband was shot while on the job.

Samuel, a nearly 20-year veteran with the force at the Century City sheriff’s station, calmly told his wife of what happened.

“He was telling me that he’s been shot, but he’s okay,” Daisy recalled. “He said, ‘I’m on the ambulance and I’m on my way to Pomona Valley (Hospital Medical Center).”

Despite her husband's assurance that he knew he would be OK, Daisy said she couldn’t help but still worry.

“All of the fallen deputies in law enforcement across the country do come to mind that they're not as fortunate as my family is,” Saidy said. “Here are other children out there that their father or their mother didn't come home.”

Thankfully, Samuel was wearing a bulletproof vest that helped save his life.

According to the sheriff’s deputy, the alleged gunman was identified as 47-year-old Raymundo Duran, a suspected gang member with a “violent and extensive criminal history.” He was arrested in San Diego County on suspicion of DUI and a weapons possession charge. With the deputy’s shooting, Duran may face an attempted murder charge.

“I would like to thank the witnesses, the public who helped with the investigation, law enforcement and the hospital staff, I would like to thank God for giving us this opportunity to keep my family whole,” Daisy said.