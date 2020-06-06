Temecula

Winery Fire Near Temecula Causes $5 Million in Damages

By City News Service

Fire investigators Saturday were looking into what caused a blaze that broke out at a winery overnight in an unincorporated area east of Temecula, causing about $5 million in damages.

The fire was reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday at the Falkner Winery in the 40600 block of Calle Contento, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the building fully engulfed in flames.

The winery was closed and there were no occupants inside when the blaze started, fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down at about 2:30 a.m. and about $1 million worth of contents were saved, they added.

No injuries were reported.

