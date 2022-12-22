Lottery

Winner of $3M Bought Lottery Ticket at Culver City Elks Lodge

The place that sold the winning ticket also received a large sum of money

By Clara Ramirez

When you think of the places to buy lottery tickets, you usually think of gas stations or supermarkets.

However, the California lottery revealed that the winner of $3,135,094 bought his ticket at Elks Lodge, in Washington Place, Culver City.

Elks Lodge is a community center with various locations across the state.

Jaryd Hochberger has finally claimed the more than $3 million he won after buying a Mega Millions ticket in October, the California Lottery reported Thursday. The ticket matched five of the six winning numbers.

Although it's not common for lottery tickets to be sold in community centers, this “is an additional source of income for us. Rather than having to go somewhere else, our members can buy tickets right here,” Caspar de Jong, Culver City Elks Lodge treasurer, told the California Lottery.

Culver City's Elks Lodge will receive $15,675 from the California Lottery, simply because it was the location where the winning ticket was sold.

De Jong said the money will go "towards supporting unhoused individuals and veterans, as well as providing various other services in Southern California."

There are 23 Elks Lodges in the Golden State where lottery tickets are sold.

