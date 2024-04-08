A woman accused of being the person seen on a widely circulated video throwing a brick through a vehicle's windshield and who allegedly vandalized a number of other vehicles in the Los Angeles area was charged with 11 felonies and a misdemeanor, prosecutors said Monday.

Lisa Jones, 30, pleaded not guilty Friday at the Airport Branch Courthouse to the vandalism charges. She is due back in court April 19, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Jones was arrested Wednesday.

Prosecutors said that between Feb. 21 and March 29, Jones allegedly vandalized a dozen parked and unoccupied vehicles by throwing bricks at them.

The crimes appeared to be completely random, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Several of the attacks were caught on surveillance video, including a March 28 crime in the 2000 block of Camden Avenue in West Los Angeles in which a brick was thrown through a vehicle's windshield.

Police said other similar acts of vandalism were reported in the Venice, Mid-Wilshire, Woodland Hills, and Northeast neighborhoods of Los Angeles, as well as the cities of Culver City, Burbank, and Santa Monica.

Jones remained in custody in lieu of $120,000 bail. She faces up to 9 years and 8 months in prison if convicted as charged, prosecutors said.

Anyone with additional information on the case was urged to call LAPD detectives at 310-444-1503, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.