Woman goes on brick smashing vandalism spree on cars in Venice and West LA

Residents of a typically tranquil neighborhood in Venice were confused after a case of inexplicable car vandalism that was captured on security camera video.

The video showed a woman approach a parked car on Bernard Avenue last Thursday in Venice. Using a brick, she smashed the vehicle's windshield without any apparent provocation before retreating to her white SUV and driving off. The brick appeared to bounce off the white Porsche's windshield.

“I looked out my window and I saw her window smashed and I was like, 'Oh my gosh,” neighbor Benji Spoliansky said. "It’s just not cool to be going around smashing people’s windshields with bricks."

The targeted Porsche parked on the street was taken to Exclusive Motors for repairs. George Frem, the repair shop's owner, was taken aback when he learned that the car's owner had no connection to the perpetrator.

His suspicions were further aroused when he stumbled upon a similar video posted on the Citizen app, depicting a woman resembling the Venice vandal engaging in identical vandalism in West LA.

“When I saw it's the same lady, it was the same technique," he said. "Then I'm like, ‘OK, so most likely she's going to other places.'"

The victim of the vandalism on Bernard Avenue has reported the incident, although clarity on the motive remains elusive.

"I mean, it's Venice. I'm always kind of worried about parking my car in the street, but I mean, you know, it kind of comes with the territory,” Spoliansky admitted.

The LAPD said no other details about the vandalism were available.