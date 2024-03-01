Woman and baby daughter injured in Long Beach hit-and-run crash

A woman and her baby daughter were injured early Friday in a hit-and-run crash in Long Beach.

No arrests were reported early Friday in the 12:30 a.m. crash near Eighth Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The woman and her baby were crossing a street when they were hit by a driver in a black sedan with tinted windows. They were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The driver left the scene. Police are searching the area for traffic cameras in an effort to identify the car and driver.