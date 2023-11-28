Mid-Wilshire

Woman arrested in deadly Mid-Wilshire home invasion shooting

The 36-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene of the break-in and shooting at a home in LA's Mid-Wilshire District.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities at the scene of a shooting in LA's Miracle Mile area Nov. 27, 2023.
NBCLA

A 36-year-old woman was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man during a break-in at his home in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire area.

The shooting was reported at about 6 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Alandele Avenue. Officers found a resident who had been shot by an intruder, police said. He later died at a hospital.

The victim's identity was not released, pending notification of his family.

A woman identified by the LAPD as the suspect remained at the scene, police said. Jameelah Elena Michl, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of murder and held on $3 million bond.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

In a news release, the LAPD said it booked Michl's vehicle, her primary residence, as evidence in the investigation.

Details about a motive for the break-in were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether the woman and man knew each other.

Jail records did not indicate an initial court date.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

South LA 7 hours ago

2 hospitalized with burn injuries after large fire at South LA construction site

Hacienda Heights 11 hours ago

Water damage causes sinkhole in Hacienda Heights neighborhood

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at 213-382-9470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.

This article tagged under:

Mid-WilshireLAPDMiracle Mile
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us