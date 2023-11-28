Woman arrested in deadly Mid-Wilshire home invasion shooting

A 36-year-old woman was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man during a break-in at his home in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire area.

The shooting was reported at about 6 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Alandele Avenue. Officers found a resident who had been shot by an intruder, police said. He later died at a hospital.

The victim's identity was not released, pending notification of his family.

A woman identified by the LAPD as the suspect remained at the scene, police said. Jameelah Elena Michl, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of murder and held on $3 million bond.

In a news release, the LAPD said it booked Michl's vehicle, her primary residence, as evidence in the investigation.

Details about a motive for the break-in were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether the woman and man knew each other.

Jail records did not indicate an initial court date.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at 213-382-9470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.