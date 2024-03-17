Woman breaks ex-boyfriend's home's windows, targets it with bear spray: Lakewood sheriffs

A family in Lakewood has been forced to stay in a hotel after a woman who previously dated one of the residents targeted their house by spraying it with bear spray.

The Lakewood Sheriff’s Station said it was made aware of the vandalism at a home on the 5600 block of Bellflower Boulevard. There, A group including five men and women woman broke the windows of the home and sprayed bear spray into the residence, according to law enforcement.

Family members at the home said the woman involved in the vandalism is the ex-girlfriend of one of the residents.

“Everything’s gone,” said Jessica Watts, who lives in the home. “I have to replace it. My baby needs these (items) every day.”

According to the homeowners, their children, an 85-year-old man and their pets were home at the time of the attack. Several items had to be discarded due to the bear spray. No injuries were reported in connection with the vandalism.

At this time, law enforcement has not made any arrests.