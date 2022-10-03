Woman Attacked From Behind With Fire Extinguisher on West LA Sidewalk

A woman was hospitalized after she was struck in the back of the head by a fire extinguisher Sunday on a sidewalk in West Los Angeles.

Security camera video from a nearby bar is part of the police investigation into the attack in the 11500 block of Pico Boulevard. The victim's boyfriend told NBCLA a man on a scooter shouted at her before throwing the red fire extinguisher at the back of her head.

Video showed the woman tumble to the ground. The man on the scooter made a U-turn and left the scene.

The victim's boyfriend said she felt a sharp blow to the back of her head and fell to the ground, unaware of what happened.

"She goes unconscious for several moments, looks up, think it is perhaps something from a construction site that she was walking next to that fell and hit her on the head," said Dan Steinberg. "She looks down and notices a fire extinguisher laying there."

The victim is recovering at a hospital.

No arrests were reported.